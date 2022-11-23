NuCypher Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.26 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $71.27 million and $3.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

