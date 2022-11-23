Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 116,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.