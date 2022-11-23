NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.62.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
NuVasive Price Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
