NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,319 shares.The stock last traded at $144.89 and had previously closed at $146.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

