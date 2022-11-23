NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,234.82

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. NXM has a market cap of $251.96 million and $1,234.82 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $38.21 or 0.00232072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,462.09 or 0.99982005 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.14610138 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,232.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

