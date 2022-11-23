NXM (NXM) Price Tops $38.12

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. NXM has a total market cap of $251.39 million and approximately $1,232.10 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $38.12 or 0.00231702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.89 or 1.00038309 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003762 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 36.11912785 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,167.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

