Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 473,380 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of F traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,855,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

