Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 100,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,429. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

