Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 92,387 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,387 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KTB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

