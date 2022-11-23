Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.06 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $267.08 million and $24.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.71 or 0.07085232 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00077113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04657852 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $24,750,831.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.