Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 4.5%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.66). Approximately 420,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 418,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.63).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($0.98) to GBX 63 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

