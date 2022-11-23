Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.0 %

OMC opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

