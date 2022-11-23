OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $2.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

