Oppenheimer Weighs in on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angion Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Angion Biomedica Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
