Oppenheimer Weighs in on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angion Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

About Angion Biomedica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Articles

