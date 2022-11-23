Oppenheimer Weighs in on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
