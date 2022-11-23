Orbit Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $725,360.56 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and $725,360.56 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

