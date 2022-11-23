Orchid Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $55.98 million and $3.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08025007 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,011,805.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

