O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $762.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.05. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $853.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

