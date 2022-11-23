Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORINY. Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

