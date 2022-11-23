Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.61 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $171,620.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,451.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00475090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00118352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00818010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00698822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,816,942 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

