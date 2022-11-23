Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $10.63 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $193,375.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,516.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00471588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00113158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00820234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00690214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00237497 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,812,729 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.