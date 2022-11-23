Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $10.63 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $193,375.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,516.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00471588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024719 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00113158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00820234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00690214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006089 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00237497 BTC.
Oxen Profile
OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,812,729 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Oxen
