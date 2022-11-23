Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $428.28

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.28 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 347.19 ($4.11). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 167,439 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 1,110 ($13.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £355.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.29.

Insider Activity

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

In related news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £28,244.70 ($33,398.01).

(Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.