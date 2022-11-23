PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 643.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for 1.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

