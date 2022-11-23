Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 55,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,231. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.