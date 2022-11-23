Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 9,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 77,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.79. 329,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,845,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $464.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

