Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 64.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 21.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $127.74. 44,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,481. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

