Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.4 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.