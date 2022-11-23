Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

