Paolo Frattaroli Purchases 2,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 210,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.