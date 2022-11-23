Paolo Frattaroli Purchases 2,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 210,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.



