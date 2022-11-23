Paolo Frattaroli Purchases 2,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NML traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 210,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
