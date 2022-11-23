Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 17,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 999,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

