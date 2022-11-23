Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.20. Paramount Group shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 3,277 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 77.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

