PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.06 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $467,299.17 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

