Payden & Rygel Has $17.60 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. 40,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

