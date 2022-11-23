Payden & Rygel Invests $987,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 61,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

