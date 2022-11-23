Payden & Rygel Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. 396,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,464,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

