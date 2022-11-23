Payden & Rygel Sells 16,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

