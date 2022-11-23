Payden & Rygel Sells 56,430 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,430 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 17,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

