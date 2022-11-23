Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Scott H. Galit Sells 18,049 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $96,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 1,903,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 257,010 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 461.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

