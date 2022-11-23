Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Scott H. Galit Sells 18,049 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $96,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 1,903,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Further Reading
