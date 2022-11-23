Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan Sells 22,166 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 229,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

