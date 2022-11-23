Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

