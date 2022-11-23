Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Pendal Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Pendal Group Company Profile
See Also
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Pendal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.