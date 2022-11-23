Petiole USA ltd Buys 6,914 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 0.45% of California BanCorp worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,192. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.