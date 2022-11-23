Petiole USA ltd Raises Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp Montana comprises 2.0% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

