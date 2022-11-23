PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PHSC opened at GBX 18 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.13. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.33).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

