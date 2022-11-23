PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PHSC Price Performance
LON PHSC opened at GBX 18 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.13. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.33).
About PHSC
