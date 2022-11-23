Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,009 shares during the period. Pine Technology Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PTOC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

