Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.34

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $102,853.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00257064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00088257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,668,487 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

