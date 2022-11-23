PlatinX (PTX) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $202,263.32 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

