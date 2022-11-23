Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.10. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 22,679 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $38,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,602,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.