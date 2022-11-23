Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Purchases 46,508 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,849,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,268.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.
Porch Group Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,921. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.
Porch Group Company Profile
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
See Also
