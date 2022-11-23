Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.76. Precipio shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 11,866 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

