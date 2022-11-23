Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.